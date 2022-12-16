BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 36,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,210. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

