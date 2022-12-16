Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $18.67 billion and $5.97 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $897.47 or 0.05274152 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00491825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.73 or 0.29140885 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 18,673,542,472 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

