Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Director Acquires $77,100.00 in Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) Director Rajath Shourie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajath Shourie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Rajath Shourie purchased 20,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00.

Berry Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $596.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.24. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 302.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 589,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 537,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 22.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 483,221 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

