Berenberg Bank Trims Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Target Price to €13.00

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €19.00 ($20.00) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRNNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.75 ($12.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($11.79) to €9.10 ($9.58) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grand City Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.28.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

