Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.05. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 76,785 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

