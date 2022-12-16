Bell Bank Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,640 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.1% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.9 %

Intel stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

