Bell Bank Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bell Bank grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.0% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 223,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 104,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,912. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

