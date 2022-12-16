BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($18.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($13.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.83.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Down 0.6 %

BGNE opened at $207.92 on Monday. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $286.06. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.66.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.