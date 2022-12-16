Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $249.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.