Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.7 days.

Becle Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Get Becle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.