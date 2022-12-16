Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €88.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($92.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €82.80 ($87.16) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.69.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

