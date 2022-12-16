Basic Attention Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.07 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $322.59 million and approximately $14.07 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,118,110 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

