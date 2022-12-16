BarnBridge Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.09 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00021620 BTC on popular exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $29.09 million and $2.34 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,725,319 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

