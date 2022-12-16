Barclays Increases Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $19.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NAPA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.22. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,610 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 40.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 30.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after buying an additional 370,481 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

