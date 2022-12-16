Barclays Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $340.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.62.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $328.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $591.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

