Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $88.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.