Bank of America Upgrades Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to “Buy”

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $6,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,750 shares of company stock worth $29,993,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,135,000 after buying an additional 83,439 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 594,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,201,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.