Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares traded.
Bahamas Petroleum Stock Down 8.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.
Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
