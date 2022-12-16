B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Up 18.6% in November

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIV opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,426,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 895,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 76,896 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 244,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 353,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.