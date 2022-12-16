B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 alerts:

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.