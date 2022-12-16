B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYMGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

