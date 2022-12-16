Avidity Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,646 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,813% compared to the typical daily volume of 39 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after buying an additional 3,769,152 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,775 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $5,715,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,439,000 after purchasing an additional 375,784 shares during the period.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Shares of RNA opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.71. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.