Avidity Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,646 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,813% compared to the typical daily volume of 39 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after buying an additional 3,769,152 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,775 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $5,715,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,439,000 after purchasing an additional 375,784 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RNA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
Further Reading
