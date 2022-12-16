Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Insider Acquires A$120,000.00 in Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Rating) insider Richard Lockwood purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($81,081.08).
Ausgold Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Ausgold Company Profile
See Also
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Ausgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.