ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) CFO Sells $181,720.00 in Stock

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $181,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATN International Stock Down 2.4 %

ATNI stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $652.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ATN International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ATN International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ATN International by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATNI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.