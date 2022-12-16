ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) CFO Sells $181,720.00 in Stock

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $181,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ATN International Stock Down 2.4 %
ATNI stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $652.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ATN International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $50.45.
ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on ATNI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.
