Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Aspen Pharmacare Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.59%.
About Aspen Pharmacare
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.
