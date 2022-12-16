ASD (ASD) Market Cap Tops $50.80 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $50.80 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013010 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00236681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07798107 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,122,519.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.