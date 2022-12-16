Arweave Price Hits $8.31 (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Arweave has a market cap of $277.47 million and $10.64 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.31 or 0.00047796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,384.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00616724 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00269385 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
