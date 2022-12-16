Artilium (LON:ARTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.80

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.80 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.28). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 68,300 shares traded.
Artilium Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.80.
About Artilium
Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.
Read More
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Artilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.