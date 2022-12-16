Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading Down 13.3%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Artemis Therapeutics Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics Inc, a beauty company, develops and distributes skincare products in Israel. The company offers face serum with manuka honey and bee venom, face serum with enhanced vitamin C, day cream, night nourishing cream with manuka honey and nee venom, eye cream with manuka honey and bee venom, and face cleanser gel.

