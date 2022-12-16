Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

