Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 56,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 186,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Arizona Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

