Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $886.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,547.00 and a beta of 2.12. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 36.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

