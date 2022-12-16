Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ARHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

