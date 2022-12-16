ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Sells 24,287 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 24,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $69,460.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $220,800.00.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE ARC opened at $2.76 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.40.
ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 71.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
