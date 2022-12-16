Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 392 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 395 ($4.85). 3,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.21).

Aquis Exchange Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of £107.24 million and a PE ratio of 2,821.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 368.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 392.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aquis Exchange news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,399.15 ($6,623.91).

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

