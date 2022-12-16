API3 (API3) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.94 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, API3 has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $79.62 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00007550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $890.56 or 0.05232495 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00491273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.15 or 0.29108142 BTC.

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.