Apexigen’s (APGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Apexigen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Apexigen in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Apexigen stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14. Apexigen has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apexigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apexigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apexigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apexigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

