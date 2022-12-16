Apella Capital LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

