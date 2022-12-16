Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 685,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANFGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Antofagasta from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.34) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,275 ($15.64) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,164.15.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Trading Down 0.9 %

ANFGF stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.