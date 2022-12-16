Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.
About Antibe Therapeutics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.