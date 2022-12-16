Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

See Also

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.