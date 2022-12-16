Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $197.08 million and $9.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012927 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00236834 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00023535 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02066737 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $12,268,661.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

