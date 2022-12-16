Analysts Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target at $22.10

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. First Foundation has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $777.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

