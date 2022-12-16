Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$58.06

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.81.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CSFB lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$53.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.51. The company has a market cap of C$107.68 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$46.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Enbridge

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.887 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57. In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.