American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Sells $65,000.00 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 893,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,541.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Shepardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Robert Shepardson sold 24,987 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $92,951.64.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $870.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.31.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Blooom Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Well by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

