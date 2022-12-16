American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $31.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $31.50 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.53.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.