American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $101.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,500,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.