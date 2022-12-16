Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

ALVOF stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $198.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

