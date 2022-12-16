Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 4.0 %
ALVOF stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $198.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.60.
About Alvopetro Energy
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.