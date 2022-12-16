Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 100,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 48,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $227.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,850 shares of company stock worth $463,206. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

