Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alpha Lithium Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get Alpha Lithium alerts:

About Alpha Lithium

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.