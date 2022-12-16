Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Down 1.9%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 92,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 140,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Allied Esports Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Esports Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 712.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 356,126 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

