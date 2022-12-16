Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,955,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $101,627,072.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,993,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,112,449.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,955,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $101,627,072.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,993,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,112,449.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,327,482.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,182,994 shares of company stock worth $104,592,262. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 124.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

